Former Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe dies

Nicole McCain
Mluleki Ndobe.
Nokuthula Ntuli

Former KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy leader and Harry Gwala District mayor Mluleki Ndobe has died.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipo Ntombela confirmed Ndobe's death.

"We can confirm that he passed on late yesterday evening after 23:00... He has not been well for a while with cancer. We will be visiting the family soon to ascertain the circumstances around his passing and what really transpired," Ntombela said.

The SACP in the province described Ndobe's death as a "great loss".

READ | Richmond Local Municipality Mayor Sibusiso Mchunu dies

"It is a loss to South Africa and to the ANC," SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu said on Saturday morning.

He described Ndobe as a comrade who "carried the true spirit of the liberation movement".

"It is a big, big loss," Mthembu said.

Ndobe was the deputy speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature at the time of his death.

Ndobe was once an accused in the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa. However, the charges were provisionally withdrawn in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court last year due to insufficient evidence.

