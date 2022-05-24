1h ago

add bookmark

Former health department head's R30m fraud case postponed due to ill health

accreditation
Nicole McCain
The NPA accuses Dr Andrew Lekalakala of fraud.
The NPA accuses Dr Andrew Lekalakala of fraud.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • The case against former senior North West health department official Dr Andrew Lekalakala has been postponed.
  • The delay was caused by Lekalakala's ill health.
  • He faces a R30 million fraud case after a tender was awarded to a Gupta-linked company.

Ill health has led to the case against a former North West health department head being delayed.

On Monday, the North West High Court postponed the fraud case against the North West Department of Health's former head of department (HOD) Dr Andrew Lekalakala to 3 October 2022, owing to his ill health. His attorney provided the court with a medical certificate.

READ | Former North West MEC, HOD acquitted of R8m fraud charges

Lekalakala faces two charges of fraud relating to the alleged fraudulent awarding of a contract for mobile clinics to Mediosa Health Pty (Ltd) in February 2017. The company is linked to the Gupta family. The mobile clinics were meant to serve rural communities in North West.

"A similar project was already being implemented in the Free State province, and Lekalakala - as the then-accounting officer - allegedly decided to participate in the same contract, and elected to apply the Treasury regulations that allow for participation in an existing contract arranged by another organ of state, with the same contract terms," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

However, the awarding of this contract allegedly did not comply with Treasury regulations and the project was not budgeted for, said Mamothame.

He said:

The accused also falsely indicated during a management meeting that the service by Mediosa Health was a National Department of Health initiative that would be rolled out to other provinces. He further lied that there was compliance with the Treasury regulations.

Mediosa Health allegedly received an upfront payment of R30 million. Lekalakala is alleged to have received gratification in the form of a trip to India, accompanied by his spouse and his associates.

City Press previously reported that the money generated from the mobile clinic contracts was used to build a billion-dollar hospital for the rich in Dubai. The hospital and scheme were allegedly the brainchild of the controversial Gupta family, according to the report.

"The State also intends proving that the service-level agreement was signed on this trip and not at the Department of Health offices," said Mamothame.

This is the second corruption scandal faced by the former HOD.

He was accused of fraud along with former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson over his alleged irregular appointment as head of the department in 2014.

Both Lekalakala and Nelson were acquitted of the R8 million fraud charges.

Lekalakala is currently out on R5 000 bail.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaandrew lekalakalanorth westmahikengcorruptioncourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 2250 votes
No
52% - 2458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.81
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,851.94
-0.1%
Silver
21.73
-0.3%
Palladium
2,007.00
+0.4%
Platinum
955.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,788
0.0%
All Share
68,367
0.0%
Resource 10
74,616
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,018
0.0%
Financial 15
15,916
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo