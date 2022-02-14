48m ago

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize linked to another corruption scandal - report

Compiled by Tebogo Monama
Zweli Mkhize is mired in another corruption scandal.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize has again been implicated in corruption.  

Mkhize resigned last year after being linked to the R150-million Digital Vibes communications tender. 

The tender was awarded to his close associates. The scandal also led to the suspension of several senior managers in the health department.  

Now, the Daily Maverick reports that Mkhize is linked to corruption involving the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

The report states that a company owned by well-known PIC dealmaker Lawrence Mulaudzi, in 2018, paid R5.9 million into a transfer attorney’s account for an upmarket townhouse bought by Mkhize's ZLM Trust. The trust sold the property in February 2021 for just over R6 million.

"Mulaudzi's company, Blackgold Oil and Gas, made the payment only one day after it had pocketed a R47.5-million fee for 'advisory' work on the R1.37-billion PIC/UIF deal," the Daily Maverick report states.

During the Digital Vibes saga, it was revealed that Digital Vibes paid renovation costs at another townhouse owned by Mkhize's trust.

