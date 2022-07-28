Former IRR CEO John Kane-Berman dies aged 76

The former CEO of the Institute of Race Relations, John Kane-Berman, has died after a short illness.

Current IRR CEO, John Endres says Kane-Berman left behind a profound legacy.

Kane-Berman is survived by his partner, Pierre Roestorf, and extended family.

He died on Wednesday night at the age of 76.



The IRR said in a statement Kane-Berman was born in Johannesburg in 1946, the eldest of five boys.



After attending St John's College, the University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, he embarked on a career in journalism at the Financial Mail.



During his time at there, Kane-Berman wrote his famous book on the 1976 uprising titled Soweto: Black Revolt, White Reaction.



He wrote four books with Silent Revolution, published in 1989, regarded as the most influential in detailing how the resistance of ordinary people had become an important and influential factor in defeating the apartheid system.



In 1983, Kane-Berman was approached by Jill and Ernie Wentzel to become the IRR's fifth CEO.



He remained in this position until his retirement in 2014.



"His brave and unstinting commitment to the liberal cause inspired legions of South African liberals, myself included.



"John Kane-Berman was known for his eloquent presentation, exceptional memory, thorough command of his subject matter and exemplary discipline.



"He was insistent in demanding that nothing less than true non-racialism and personal freedom would allow the dignity and prosperity of all South Africans to flourish," said Endres.



Kane-Berman is survived by his partner, Pierre Roestorf, and extended family.





