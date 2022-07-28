1h ago

add bookmark

Former IRR CEO John Kane-Berman dies aged 76

accreditation
Vanessa Banton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Kane-Berman.
John Kane-Berman.
Supplied
  • The former CEO of the Institute of Race Relations, John Kane-Berman, has died after a short illness.
  • Current IRR CEO, John Endres says Kane-Berman left behind a profound legacy.
  • Kane-Berman is survived by his partner, Pierre Roestorf, and extended family.

The former CEO of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), John Kane-Berman, has died after a short illness. 

He died on Wednesday night at the age of 76.

The IRR said in a statement Kane-Berman was born in Johannesburg in 1946, the eldest of five boys.  

After attending St John's College, the University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, he embarked on a career in journalism at the Financial Mail.

During his time at there, Kane-Berman wrote his famous book on the 1976 uprising titled Soweto: Black Revolt, White Reaction.

He wrote four books with Silent Revolution, published in 1989, regarded as the most influential in detailing how the resistance of ordinary people had become an important and influential factor in defeating the apartheid system.

READ | RIGHT OF REPLY:  John Endres - The IRR holds the liberal line against the left

In 1983, Kane-Berman was approached by Jill and Ernie Wentzel to become the IRR's fifth CEO.

He remained in this position until his retirement in 2014. 

Current IRR CEO John Endres said Kane-Berman left behind a profound legacy.

"His brave and unstinting commitment to the liberal cause inspired legions of South African liberals, myself included.  

"John Kane-Berman was known for his eloquent presentation, exceptional memory, thorough command of his subject matter and exemplary discipline.

"He was insistent in demanding that nothing less than true non-racialism and personal freedom would allow the dignity and prosperity of all South Africans to flourish," said Endres.

Kane-Berman is survived by his partner, Pierre Roestorf, and extended family.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
institute for race relationsjohn kane-bermandeaths
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3281 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9301 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3349 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.60
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.85
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,753.82
+1.1%
Silver
19.77
+3.6%
Palladium
2,084.50
+2.6%
Platinum
885.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,315
+0.5%
All Share
68,753
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,663
+1.6%
Industrial 25
84,598
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,336
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo