Former Joburg mayor lays criminal charges against ANC

Former Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse has laid corruption charges against the ANC and the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC).



The case was registered at Hillbrow police station on Wednesday.

In a statement, Phalatse said: "During the course of repairing and rebuilding Joburg, by closing the taps of corruption, we became aware of funds being channelled to a suspected ANC front.

"While we acted accordingly on the matter within the council as an institution, we do not believe that the investigation will continue or reach the SAPS under the illegally elected ANC government."

I have just arrived at the Hillbrow Police Station to lay criminal charges against the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), that appears to have engaged in an act of fraud or corruption involving millions of taxpayers’ money siphoned off to a company linked to the ANC. pic.twitter.com/sSUec0lx0Z — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 12, 2022

This led Phalatse, Section 79, Economic Development chairperson councillor Bongani Nkomo and councillor Leah Knott to lay the charges.



According to Phalatse, the JPC allegedly paid R27 million to a company she claimed was linked to the ANC and that had only been registered for two months at the time of receiving the payment in September this year.

The DA caucus leader alleged the funds would be used to destabilise "the coalition government of which I was the executive mayor, by funding the payment of bribes to councillors in order to entice them to vote against our government".

Comment from the ANC and JPC will be added once received.



