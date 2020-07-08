Former Kimberley Hospital CEO, granddaughter in court for alleged tender fraud

The former CEO of Kimberley Hospital has appeared in court for his alleged involvement in R74 million tender fraud.

He is one of 10 people accused of benefiting from construction contracts valued at almost half a billion rand.

The former CEO's granddaughter is accused of money laundering after money was allegedly deposited into her account by a service provider.

The former CEO of Kimberley Hospital appeared alongside his granddaughter in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Gordon Moncho, 51, and Naledi Moncho, 28, are alleged to be involved in the manipulation of multimillion-rand building-renovation tenders in various Northern Cape towns.

Naledi Moncho is accused of money laundering after money was allegedly paid into her personal bank account by a service provider, Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi told News24. She was not a department employee.

Gordon Moncho was CEO of the Kimberley Hospital from 2009 to 2017. According to the Diamond Fields Advertiser, Moncho resigned in 2017 following a prolonged labour dispute between him and the Department of Health.

He had reportedly been suspended from 2015, along with other senior officials, after they were implicated in alleged fraud and corruption. He was reinstated in early 2017 before ultimately resigning.

Co-accused

The Monchos' eight co-accused are Melisa Joys Barnes, 36, Godfrey Boitumelo Moncho, 51, Graham Whitten, 64, Eugene Magalty, 46, Derrick Mcdillon, 61, Carlo Whitten, 40, Beryl Mcdillon, 60, and Mervin Ruiters, 72, who were arrested on Monday by members of the Kimberley Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation Unit.

The charges relate to irregular contracts with the Northern Cape health department worth almost half a billion rand.

The ongoing investigation, initiated between 2013 and 2014, relates to construction tenders, News24 reported.



"Investigations revealed that proper procedures were not followed in the awarding of various tenders to service providers. The provincial department allegedly suffered a R74 million prejudice in a contract valued at R494 million," Mnisi said.

The eight co-accused appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday and were each granted bail of R5 000 to R10 000.

Godfrey Moncho was released on R10 000 bail and Naledi Moncho on R5 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to 5 August.

Northern Cape Health Department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha could not be reached for comment.