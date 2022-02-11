Former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander kills herself ahead of court appearance for theft

A former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander has killed herself ahead of her court appearance for theft.

Sh e was meant to appear in the Richards Bay Commercial Crimes Court.

The case will now be closed.

A former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander who was accused of stealing more than R100 000 from the police's evidence lock-up, has poisoned herself.



Lieutenant Colonel Ziningi Zulu was scheduled to appear in the Richards Bay Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, but Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Grace Langa said she had died.

"We were informed that she committed suicide and consumed poison this morning ahead of the court appearance," Langa said.

She added that lawyers would be back in court on 4 March to present a death certificate to the magistrate and declare the case closed.

The former station commander was accused of stealing R108 000.

She was based in Mandeni and was meant to plead on Friday.

She was accused of two counts of theft of an exhibit and a case of non-compliance with the IPID Act.

READ | Mandeni station commander honoured as woman of the year Honour for Mandeni station commander

Langa previously said: "IPID has strong evidence against her. It is believed that she will be pleading guilty with a [possibility] of custodial sentence."

Zulu first appeared in court in June 2021 when she was charged. During a court appearance in December, she indicated her intention to plead guilty.

In 2016, she received the Policewoman of the Year award for 2015/2016 at a glittering awards ceremony at the plush Umhlanga Coastlands Hotel.

Zulu was also the Women's Networking Champion in the iLembe Cluster in that year. At the time, she was quoted saying that police officers were required to have good values, integrity, be selfless, be honest and be a committed individual.

She previously said:

At certain times you are required to work under extremely unfavourable conditions, under pressure, [for] long hours and still manage to achieve the desired results. Fighting crime is a continuous effort.

She joined the SAPS in 1994 and climbed the ranks to strategic officer – facilitation in organisation development at provincial police headquarters. She was also the station commander of Newark SAPS from 2009 till 2014 before she was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel as the station commander of Mandeni SAPS.