Former KwaZulu-Natal station commander in court for allegedly stealing R108 000 from evidence lockup

A former KwaZulu-Natal police station commander is in hot water after she allegedly stole R108 000 from the police evidence lock up.

The former Lieutenant-Colonel station commander in Mandeni, located about an hour and a half north of Durban, was expected to plead in her criminal case on Friday.

She is accused of two counts of theft of an exhibit and a case of non-compliance relating to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Act.

"IPID has strong evidence against her. It is believed that she will be pleading guilty with a possibility of custodial sentence," IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said.

The former top cop was expected to appear in the Richards Bay Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

