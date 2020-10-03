Former KZN dept head in dock next month over R3.5m corruption charges

A former head of department in the KwaZulu-Natal government will return to the dock in November after his release on bail this week, following his arrest in connection with a R3.5-million corruption case.

Siphiwe Mkhize, 60, ex-HOD in the provincial agriculture department, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.



Officers attached to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested Mkhize, together with his alleged accomplice - Billy Mishack Mnisi, 47, the owner of Tekisani Pty Ltd - said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"The two accused are facing charges of fraud and corruption pertaining to a payment of approximately R3.5 million, allegedly made by the department, to Tekisani Pty Ltd, owned by Mnisi," said Mhlongo.

It is alleged that Tekisani was supposed to deliver hay, as part of a drought relief programme, to farmers in northern KwaZulu-Natal. However, the hay was never delivered, Mhlongo said.

"Mkhize, as the head of department, allegedly signed a proof of delivery and verified the payment," he said.

Mkhize and Mnisi were each granted R5 000 bail and the case has been postponed to 12 November.

In June, Mkhize was charged for allegedly receiving a "gratification" of a motor vehicle in return for extending a contract for a service provider.