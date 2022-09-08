1h ago

add bookmark

Former KZN treasury head gets 15 years behind bars for corruption

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former government official has been jailed.
A former government official has been jailed.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images
  • Former KwaZulu-Natal treasury head Dumisani Shabalala has been sentenced to an effective 15 years' imprisonment for fraud, corruption and money laundering.
  • He was convicted after accepting a R1.5 million bribe from Intaka Investments for the acquisition of Wataka water purification plants, valued at R44 million.
  • He committed his crimes between 2004 and 2007 after forming a relationship with Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi.

The former head of treasury in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison for corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) more than a decade after he committed his crimes.

On Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced Dumisani Sipho Derrick Shabalala for the crimes he committed between 2004 and 2007.

Shabalala was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for fraud, 15 for corruption, 10 for money laundering and five years for contravening the PFMA.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Shabalala has appealed the decision.

His conviction relates to him taking a R1.5 million bribe from Intaka Investments for the acquisition of Wataka water purification plants which were valued at R44 million.

READ | Jacob Zuma must cough up nearly R8m for his Nkandla bond - or risk losing everything

Between 2004 and 2007, Shabalala formed a relationship with Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi and the company, Intaka Investments, which saw Shabalala travelling to Brazil to view the purification equipment.

On his return to South Africa, he wrote to then-health MEC Dr Zweli Mkhize, recommending monies be redirected from the poverty alleviation fund for the acquisition of the water purification plants from Intaka.

The process culminated in the awarding of a contract for 22 Wataka plants.

Shabalala was the chairperson of the procurement committee that awarded the contract. 

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said:

This conviction on the contravention of the PFMA in a High Court reflects the pointed focus on holding government officials accountable for corruption, using this piece of legislation,

Shabalala's bail was extended to 13 September when the court will hear his application for leave to appeal. 

The related case of the State vs Savoi and others was postponed until 14 November, when an application for a permanent stay of prosecution will be heard.

Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Elaine Zungu lauded the conviction and sentencing.

"This sentence indicates that even though the wheels of justice may turn slowly in such complex cases of corruption, they do turn. The NPA will continue with its mandate of rooting out corruption, especially in the government sector," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 6019 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 539 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.50
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.07
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,707.92
-0.6%
Silver
18.49
+0.1%
Palladium
2,163.50
+6.0%
Platinum
879.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
88.00
-5.5%
Top 40
60,638
+0.8%
All Share
67,260
+0.8%
Resource 10
60,716
+1.3%
Industrial 25
83,304
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,766
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo