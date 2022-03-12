2m ago

add bookmark

Former Limpopo cop gets six years for extorting over R10 000 from suspected drug dealer

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
iStock
  • A former warrant officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.
  • He was sent to prison for extorting money from a man he had arrested.
  • The officer promised to destroy the victim's docket and kept on demanding more money.

A 54-year-old former police warrant officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for extorting money from a man he had arrested for dealing in drugs.

Former Warrant Officer Tlabo Maputla was sentenced on Friday in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane.

Maputla was stationed at the Westerburg SAPS as a detective.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, Maputla was arrested on 13 October 2020 for corruption after extorting R5 900 from the victim.

READ | Thin green line: Four cops arrested for dagga shakedown in Cape Town

"The Hawks investigation revealed that the former cop had previously demanded and received R6 000 gratification from the victim whom he promised to destroy his docket and kept on demanding more," Maluleke added.

He was released on bail.

However, on Friday, Maputla was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Two years were suspended for five years because he was not found guilty of similar offences during the period of suspension.

Limpopo Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi praised the investigation and prosecution teams for their efforts. 

"It is very disappointing to arrest one of our own, yet it is satisfying to see rotten potatoes being removed from the service. We believe that even on other cases that we are busy investigating where public officials are allegedly involved in corruption, there will be a successful prosecution and deterrent sentence," said Jozi.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtspolicecorruptioncrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6609 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 13116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.62
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,988.20
0.0%
Silver
25.86
0.0%
Palladium
2,805.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,081.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo