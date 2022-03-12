Former Limpopo cop gets six years for extorting over R10 000 from suspected drug dealer

A former warrant officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

He was sent to prison for extorting money from a man he had arrested.

The officer promised to destroy the victim's docket and kept on demanding more money.

A 54-year-old former police warrant officer has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for extorting money from a man he had arrested for dealing in drugs.



Former Warrant Officer Tlabo Maputla was sentenced on Friday in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane.

Maputla was stationed at the Westerburg SAPS as a detective.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, Maputla was arrested on 13 October 2020 for corruption after extorting R5 900 from the victim.

"The Hawks investigation revealed that the former cop had previously demanded and received R6 000 gratification from the victim whom he promised to destroy his docket and kept on demanding more," Maluleke added.

He was released on bail.

However, on Friday, Maputla was sentenced to six years imprisonment. Two years were suspended for five years because he was not found guilty of similar offences during the period of suspension.

Limpopo Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi praised the investigation and prosecution teams for their efforts.

"It is very disappointing to arrest one of our own, yet it is satisfying to see rotten potatoes being removed from the service. We believe that even on other cases that we are busy investigating where public officials are allegedly involved in corruption, there will be a successful prosecution and deterrent sentence," said Jozi.

