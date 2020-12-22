59m ago

add bookmark

Former Limpopo water board CEO, co-accused granted bail in multi-million-rand tender fraud case

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Seven people accused of tender fraud involving a R45 million Lepelle Northern Water board contract have been released on bail.
  • The board's former chief executive is among the accused.
  • The State, which initially opposed bail, reversed its stance due to Covid-19 safety measures.

Former Lepelle Northern Water board chief executive Phineas Legodi and six co-accused were released on bail on Monday after appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on several charges of fraud and theft.

Legodi appeared together with Matome Sefalafala, Ngwako Moseamedi, Gumani Ngangashe, Vusi Mhlongo and Mpho Chokolo.

The other accused is a juristic entity known as Falaz General Trading and Construction (Pty) Ltd owned by Sefalafala, who is also facing 16 counts of forgery for allegedly submitting invalid documents for a granted tender.

The matter relates to the awarding of a multi-million-rand waste management contract.

READ | SIU granted interim order to freeze pension of former Lepelle Northern Water Board CEO

The State, represented by senior advocate Dalton Tshinyeni, initially opposed bail after all the accused were arrested last week.

But on Monday, the State made an about-turn, arguing that three of the accused came into contact with Covid-19 positive people and placing them in custody will go against the efforts of government to fight the pandemic.

This was also emphasised by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi outside court. "The State could not oppose bail because some of the accused were in contact with individuals who are [Covid-19] positive."

She said this matter was brought to the attention of the NPA when one of the accused declared being Covid-19 positive when being charged last week.

Magistrate J Abrams granted all the accused bail ranging from R1 000 to R20 000. The bail conditions include that they report to their local police stations five days a week, surrender passports and not interfere with witnesses.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtsfraudcorruption
Lottery
1 player bags R340k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9085 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8062 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
19.60
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.03
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.01)
Gold
1877.70
(-0.02)
Silver
26.02
(-0.76)
Platinum
1016.00
(+0.84)
Brent Crude
50.86
(-2.45)
Palladium
2307.54
(+0.53)
All Share
58683.85
(-0.05)
Top 40
53672.80
(-0.21)
Financial 15
11921.33
(+0.81)
Industrial 25
77338.21
(-0.32)
Resource 10
56251.74
(-0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo