Former Lotto operator chair Bongani Khumalo dies after contracting Covid-19

Professor Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator, Gidani, has died, aged 68.

According to the SABC, which Khumalo served as a board member for two years, he died as a result of Covid-19 complications at the age of 68.

In 2016, Khumalo was called as the first witness in an investigation by Parliament into various allegations at the public broadcaster.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC described Khumalo as one of the country's most committed public servants.

South Africa has just lost a true son of the soil. Condolences to his Family.

"After 1994, Dr Khumalo dedicated most of his time and energy to the reconstruction and development of the country. He served his country with distinction. The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength and fortitude in their moment of grief."

Khumalo had served on several boards - chairperson of Transnet from 2001 to 2004 and board member at Anglo American Platinum.

I lost a cheerleader and the greatest supporter! I met Prof Bongani Khumalo in 1990 when I was the National Organiser of the National Education Crisis Committee(NECC). He became my mentor & part of my family. He was my son Dikgang's godfather - he was a great man!

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) hailed Khumalo for his time as chairperson of the lottery operator. During that time - from 2007 to 2015 - the national lottery’s contribution to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund surpassed R1 billion for the first time and ushered in the introduction of the Powerball.

"Prof Khumalo was a pioneering business leader who often emphasised the importance of understanding oneself as an African in how one impacts the world in a modern era, even building an interest in astronomy," said the NLC.

Details for Khumalo's funeral are yet to be announced.