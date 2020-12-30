1h ago

add bookmark

Former Lotto operator chair Bongani Khumalo dies after contracting Covid-19

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prof. Bongani Khumalo.
Prof. Bongani Khumalo.
Jan Gerber

Professor Bongani Khumalo, the chairperson of former lotto operator, Gidani, has died, aged 68.

According to the SABC, which Khumalo served as a board member for two years, he died as a result of Covid-19 complications at the age of 68.

In 2016, Khumalo was called as the first witness in an investigation by Parliament into various allegations at the public broadcaster. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC described Khumalo as one of the country's most committed public servants. 

"After 1994, Dr Khumalo dedicated most of his time and energy to the reconstruction and development of the country. He served his country with distinction. The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We wish them strength and fortitude in their moment of grief."

Khumalo had served on several boards - chairperson of Transnet from 2001 to 2004 and board member at Anglo American Platinum.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) hailed Khumalo for his time as chairperson of the lottery operator. During that time - from 2007 to 2015 - the national lottery’s contribution to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund surpassed R1 billion for the first time and ushered in the introduction of the Powerball.

"Prof Khumalo was a pioneering business leader who often emphasised the importance of understanding oneself as an African in how one impacts the world in a modern era, even building an interest in astronomy," said the NLC.

Details for Khumalo's funeral are yet to be announced. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bongani khumalocoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11978 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10282 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.60
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
19.85
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.50)
Gold
1886.38
(+0.43)
Silver
26.37
(+0.85)
Platinum
1069.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
51.24
(+0.65)
Palladium
2360.72
(+1.82)
All Share
59634.93
(+0.66)
Top 40
54615.33
(+0.77)
Financial 15
12169.39
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
78156.77
(+1.00)
Resource 10
57761.55
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo