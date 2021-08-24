Former minister Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng has decided to criminally prosecute former minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini for perjury.

The charges relate to her testimony during an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

The Black Sash Trust and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies have welcomed the decision.

According to a statement, a summons has been issued for Dlamini to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 21 September.

"This decision sends the message that everyone is equal before the law, and public officials must be held accountable for their actions," read a statement.

In early 2017, Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired an inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.

