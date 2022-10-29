1h ago

add bookmark

Former municipal manager arrested for allegedly buying R900 000 Mercedes with municipality's money

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former municipal manager has been arrested.
A former municipal manager has been arrested.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images

The former municipal manager of the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Malelane, Muzi Daniel Ngwenya, has been granted R10 000 bail following his arrest on fraud allegations surrounding the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz.

The 55-year-old Ngwenya was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Friday, and faces charges of fraud, theft and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Ngwenya's arrest followed an investigation by the Hawks where it was established that, in December last year, he had bought a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz from a vehicle dealership in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, using municipality funds. 

READ | Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, wife and stepdaughter arrested on charges of corruption

"He reportedly registered the vehicle on his name, prejudicing the municipality an actual loss of R900 000," Sekgotodi said.

Ngwenya appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted bail of R10 000. The case was postponed to 25 January next year for further investigation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksmpumalagambombelacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
58% - 6369 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 3408 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
11% - 1231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

28 Oct

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

28 Oct

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

28 Oct

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo