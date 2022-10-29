Former municipal manager arrested for allegedly buying R900 000 Mercedes with municipality's money

The former municipal manager of the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Malelane, Muzi Daniel Ngwenya, has been granted R10 000 bail following his arrest on fraud allegations surrounding the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz.

The 55-year-old Ngwenya was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Friday, and faces charges of fraud, theft and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Ngwenya's arrest followed an investigation by the Hawks where it was established that, in December last year, he had bought a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz from a vehicle dealership in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, using municipality funds.

READ | Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, wife and stepdaughter arrested on charges of corruption

"He reportedly registered the vehicle on his name, prejudicing the municipality an actual loss of R900 000," Sekgotodi said.



Ngwenya appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Friday and was granted bail of R10 000. The case was postponed to 25 January next year for further investigation.



