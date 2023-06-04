Former municipal official gets six years in jail for creating ghost workers and defrauding municipality

A former Ndwedwe local municipal worker has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for fraud.

He created ghost employees and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality.

Ndwedwe municipality in KwaZulu-Natal suffered prejudice to the tune of R488 142.

A former Ndwedwe local municipality payroll administrator has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for creating ghost employees and using fictitious names to defraud the municipality.



Nkosingizwile Gama, 38, was employed by the municipality between 2015 and 2016.

According to the Hawks, he created ghost employees and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality.

"As a result, Ndwedwe municipality suffered an actual prejudice of R488 142.60," Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

During the certification of salary payments, Gama's supervisor noticed suspicious payments and a case of fraud was reported at Ndwedwe police station.

The case docket was allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation.

Mhlongo added that Gama was sentenced to six years imprisonment of which two years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit the same offence during the period of suspension.