1h ago

add bookmark

Former municipal official in court over illegal sales of 'vacant' land in Gauteng

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: iStock/ TheCrimsonRibbon
  • A former municipal official has appeared in court for allegedly selling Lesedi Municipality land without permission.
  • Tshepo Pule Malekana is alleged to have given power of attorney to lawyers for the sales by using a faked municipal manager's signature.  
  • The Gauteng Hawks said Malekana had handed himself over and that further arrests could follow.

A former municipal official appeared in court for allegedly selling vacant Lesedi Municipality land without permission and with a forged signature.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Tshepo Pule Malekana is alleged to have given power of attorney to lawyers for the sales by using the municipal manager's forged signature in the scam involving alleged fraud of around R100 million.

The Lesedi Municipality sits in the rural farmland and nature reserve area of Heidelberg in Gauteng.

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston arrested the 39-year-old man on fraud and theft charges on Wednesday. 

READ | JHB city official arrested for illegal property sale

He allegedly facilitated the cash transactions without council approval between 2017 and 2019 when he was still development and planning manager.  

Mulamu said Malekana handed himself over on Wednesday, accompanied by his attorney, and was subsequently charged with fraud and theft. 

He appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court the same day.  

He was granted bail of R3 000 and the case was postponed to 11 May. More arrests could follow as the investigation proceeds.  

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecourtslandfraud
Lottery
Lekker start to the Easter weekend for 1 Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4726 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1411 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5807 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.63
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.25
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,730.59
(+0.0)
Silver
24.97
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,213.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.4)
Palladium
2,669.95
(-0.1)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo