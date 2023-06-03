Former Newcastle Municipality employee sentenced to 8 years for R3.1m fraud

A former Newcastle Municipality employee has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Deidre van Rooyen was found guilty of fraud surpassing R3.1 million.

National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Lebeya welcomed the sentence.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban has sentenced a former Newcastle Municipality employee to eight years behind bars after being found guilty of fraud surpassing R3.1 million.

Deidre Van Rooyen, 52, worked as a payroll supervisor overseeing the day-to-day running of the salaries office in the municipality.

Her responsibility included the payment of salaries from the municipality bank account.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Van Rooyen was arrested on 22 October 2020 and appeared in court on the same day.

This after an in-depth investigation by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Hawks regarding the manipulation of the salary and bank system.

She was released on R50 000 bail.

"[She] received undue payments in excess of her ordinary salary. Further investigation linked her banking details to additional four salary profiles of previous employees who left the employment," Nkwalase said.

Further investigating by the Hawks led the team to unearth 88 fraudulent salaries created over eight years from February 2012 to June 2020, totalling an amount of more than R3 million.

In May last year, van Rooyen pleaded guilty to all 88 counts of fraud.

"She also forfeited her pension to the Newcastle Municipality and repaid the balance of the amount in full by other financial means," Nkwalase added.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced her to ten years imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for a period of five years with stringent conditions.

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Lebeya, lauded the National Clean Audit Task Team for their meticulous investigation that ensured the recovery of the state funds.

"This sentence sends a clear message that crime does not pay," Lebeya added.