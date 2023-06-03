1h ago

Share

Former Newcastle Municipality employee sentenced to 8 years for R3.1m fraud

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former Newcastle Municipality employee has been sentenced to 8 years for fraud
A former Newcastle Municipality employee has been sentenced to 8 years for fraud
PHOTO: Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • A former Newcastle Municipality employee has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. 
  • Deidre van Rooyen was found guilty of fraud surpassing R3.1 million. 
  • National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Lebeya welcomed the sentence. 

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Durban has sentenced a former Newcastle Municipality employee to eight years behind bars after being found guilty of fraud surpassing R3.1 million. 

Deidre Van Rooyen, 52, worked as a payroll supervisor overseeing the day-to-day running of the salaries office in the municipality. 

Her responsibility included the payment of salaries from the municipality bank account. 

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Van Rooyen was arrested on 22 October 2020 and appeared in court on the same day. 

This after an in-depth investigation by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Hawks regarding the manipulation of the salary and bank system.

She was released on R50 000 bail.   

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"[She] received undue payments in excess of her ordinary salary. Further investigation linked her banking details to additional four salary profiles of previous employees who left the employment," Nkwalase said.  

Further investigating by the Hawks led the team to unearth 88 fraudulent salaries created over eight years from February 2012 to June 2020, totalling an amount of more than R3 million.  

In May last year, van Rooyen pleaded guilty to all 88 counts of fraud.

ALSO READ | Financial clerk arrested for fraud after allegedly embezzling R1.5m from Christian school

"She also forfeited her pension to the Newcastle Municipality and repaid the balance of the amount in full by other financial means," Nkwalase added.  

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced her to ten years imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for a period of five years with stringent conditions. 

The National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Lebeya, lauded the National Clean Audit Task Team for their meticulous investigation that ensured the recovery of the state funds.  

"This sentence sends a clear message that crime does not pay," Lebeya added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
newcastle municipalityhawkskwazulu-nataldurbancrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
78% - 4634 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
22% - 1275 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
0.0%
Palladium
1,420.36
0.0%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

10h ago

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo