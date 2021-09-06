5m ago

Former NHLS CEO granted R20 000 bail in R113m tender corruption case

Sesona Ngqakamba
Joyce Mogale (Photo: Simone Kley)
  • The former CEO of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday.
  • According to the Hawks, Joyce Mogale and four others allegedly used fraudulent cession agreements on behalf of the NHLS. 
  • The accused will appear in court again on 17 September. 

A former National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) CEO accused of tender corruption was granted R20 000 bail on Monday.

Joyce Mogale, 66, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court for alleged corruption of more than R113 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, Mogale allegedly signed a contract with Blue Future Internet and Surveillance (PTY) Ltd for maintenance and support of end-user computer hardware for three years in 2016.

Ramovha said the adjusted contract stipulated the amount involved was not to exceed R83 million when the offer's acceptance letter made it clear the value of the contract was only above R25 million.

Ramovha said:

The NHLS consequently paid the supplier an amount of R113 million which exceeded the value of the contract by just over R87 million. The former CEO has been charged for fraud and contravention of Public Finance Management Act [PFMA] following her misrepresentations to the board of directors at NHLS.


The former CEO handed herself to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston on Monday morning. 

She then appeared in court where she was granted bail.

In May 2019, the NHLS announced it fired Mogale following the conclusion of her disciplinary hearing, after being charged with procurement irregularities totalling approximately R200 million.

Her case on Monday was postponed to 17 September for trial.

ALSO READ | Two arrested for R14 million PPE corruption at the NHLS

Ramovha said Mogale would be joined by her co-accused who were also out on bail.

According to Ramovha, Mogale would appear alongside Kapia Pierre Petersen, Graham Thuso Motsepe, Mthunzi Zunzi Mthimkhulu, and Sbusiso Mthenjane.

News24 reported last year Motsepe was the former supply chain manager and wrote a letter which was allegedly unlawfully submitted to the company as confirmation the tender had been awarded to it.

The former legal manager allegedly helped to draft the letter and it was further alleged Petersen used it to defraud unsuspecting victims out of R76 million.

