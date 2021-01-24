54m ago

Former NMB spin doctor jailed for fraud after failing to pay back insurance provider

Nicole McCain
The Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Roland Williams for breaching the conditions of his suspended sentence.
Luvuyo Mehlwana
  • Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Roland Williams will spend four years in jail.
  • He failed to abide by a court order to repay an insurance company he defrauded.
  • The court activated his suspended jail term.

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Roland Williams has been jailed for four years after he failed to abide by a court order to pay back money to his insurance company that he had defrauded.

Williams submitted a false claim to Santam Insurance stating that his vehicle was involved in an accident in Port Elizabeth on 19 August 2014.

At the time of the offence, Williams, 50, was reportedly going through financial woes, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

After his black BMW had experienced mechanical issues, Williams submitted a claim to his insurance purporting to have been involved in an accident in Motherwell.

"The insurance company consequently suffered a loss to the tune of R96 000 as a result of Williams' criminal ways," Ramovha said.

The insurance company was alerted to the fraud two years later.

A probe by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team ensued, resulting in Williams' arrest on 6 July 2017. He was convicted on 9 March 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Williams was sentenced to 36 months of correctional supervision, a suspended four-year sentence, a fine of R30 000 and was instructed to repay Santam the R96 000.

"He was to pay through monthly instalments of R3 500 from 3 May 2018 to 31 May 2020," she said.

Santam submitted an affidavit to the State, indicating that William had defaulted. He last made payment in October 2019.

"He was then rearrested in November 2020 by the Hawks at his home in Port Elizabeth. Williams then paid the outstanding R40 000 a few days after his arrest," Ngcakani said.

Williams' attorney immediately submitted an application for leave to appeal, that was opposed by senior state prosecutor advocate Lise Keech.

Magistrate Lionel Lindoor of the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court dismissed Williams' application. He said no other court would come to a different conclusion, Ngcakani said.

The court activated his suspended sentence with immediate effect on Friday.

