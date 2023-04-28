Former North West health MEC Dr Magome Masike appointed new HPCSA boss

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has appointed former North West health MEC Dr Magome Masike as the new CEO of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).



Masike takes over from the former acting CEO and registrar, Dr Thabo Pinkoane, who acted in the position for eight months.

He would assume his duties on 1 May, said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane.

Masike is a former MPL in the province, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Finance in the Office of the Premier, the council's former chairperson of the Undesirable Business Practice Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

The council raved about Masike's experience in the health sector, including the MEC position he held between 2010 and 2018.

According to Tsatsawane, the appointment was met with optimism for stability in the council.

Tsatsawane said: "The new registrar boasts a wealth of knowledge in the healthcare sector as well as extensive experience in leadership and governance."

HPCSA president Professor Simon Nemutandani added: "On behalf of the council, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Thabo Pinkoane for his contribution in the past few months, and also wish Dr Masike all of the best in his new role."



