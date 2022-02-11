Former North West municipal employee arrested in R30m fraud case

A former North West municipality employee has been arrested and charged with fraud in a R30-million case which saw a lawyer sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The Hawks arrested the former Madibeng Municipality employee on Friday and has been linked to the fraud case against Brits-based attorney Gerard Jacques du Plessis, 55, who was sentenced to 15 years in 2019.

“The suspect allegedly connived with Du Plessis, who the Brits mall hired to handle municipal payments on behalf of the mall from February 2017. Instead of making the payments as agreed, Du Plessis allegedly pocketed the money and supplied fictitious receipts to the manager of the mall," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

News24 previously reported that the fraud only came to light when the mall's water and lights were suddenly switched off by the municipality, which led to Du Plessis’s arrest in 2018.

The former employee is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they face 17 counts of fraud.

