Former North West traffic cop will soon know fate in negligent driving case

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
A former traffic cop is accused of negligent driving.
Blanchi Costela/Getty Images
  • A former traffic cop faces charges of negligent driving.
  • He allegedly knocked over a pedestrian in 2016. 
  • The case was postponed to 19 November for judgment. 

A former North West traffic cop, who allegedly knocked over a pedestrian in Tlhabane, Rustenburg, in 2016, is expected to know his fate next month.

The Bafokeng Magistrate's Court postponed Levy Ikaneng's case to 19 November.

The former traffic official is currently out on a warning. 

Ikaneng is charged with negligent driving and failure or refusal to give blood/breath samples. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The State argued successfully against his application to have the matter struck off the court roll, according to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He is alleged to have knocked over a pedestrian, who is now bedridden and can only get around with the aid of a wheelchair. 

He was arrested after the accident on 23 April 2016, but the injured pedestrian's family complained that the docket was "mysteriously closed" without being handed over for prosecution.

Mamothame said: "Advocate Cavin Mphaga took it upon himself to probe the matter with the [SA Police Service] and, three years later, it was brought back into the criminal justice system for prosecution. Ikaneng is currently out on a warning, and the court warned him to be present in court when the matter goes for judgment."

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, advocate Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, lauded Mphaga for his "unwavering pursuit of justice" for the victim by ensuring that the matter was brought back into the criminal justice system.

"The NPA is serious in discharging its mandate of bringing justice to the most vulnerable, without fear, favour or prejudice," she said.


Read more on:
north westmahikengcrime and courts
