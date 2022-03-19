Former North West traffic cop's negligent driving case resurrected

The family of a man who was seriously injured in a crash complained that nothing was being done in the case of the man accused of causing the accident.

The National Prosecuting Authority investigated it and the matter was finally brought to court, almost six years after the crash.

A former traffic official faces charges of negligent driving.

A negligent driving case against a former North West traffic official that wasn't pursued since 2016, has been put on the court roll, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the case stems from an accident involving Levy Ikaneng in Tlhabane. He is alleged to have knocked over a pedestrian who is now bedridden and can only get around with the aid of a wheelchair.

At the time of the accident, Ikaneng allegedly refused to provide a blood or breath sample.

He was arrested after the accident on 23 April 2016, but the injured pedestrian's family complained that the docket was "mysteriously closed" without being handed over for prosecution.

Mamothame said:

Advocate Cavin Mphaga took it upon himself to probe the matter with the [SA Police Service], and three years later it was brought back into the criminal justice system for prosecution.

The matter was put on the roll of the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court and Ikaneng appeared there on Friday on charges of negligent driving.

The case was postponed to 20 April for further investigation.

Ikaneng is out on a warning to be at court for his next appearance date.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, advocate Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, lauded Mphaga for his "unwavering pursuit of justice" for the victim by ensuring that the matter is brought back into the criminal justice system.

