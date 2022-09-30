1h ago

add bookmark

Former North West transport HOD in court in connection with R200m tender corruption

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Four people were expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court in North West on Friday in connection with tender corruption involving aircraft deals amounting to R200 million.
Four people were expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court in North West on Friday in connection with tender corruption involving aircraft deals amounting to R200 million.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • A former head of the North West transport department and three others are expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption.
  • The four are facing 34 charges of fraud and corruption in connection with a R200-million ground handling service tenders.
  • This was done when the North West government wanted to reintroduce commercial flights at Mahikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

Four people were expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court in North West on Friday in connection with tender corruption involving aircraft deals amounting to R200 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego, the four are a former North West transport head of department, an SA Express employee, and two service providers. They are facing 34 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

They were arrested in North West and Gauteng on Thursday.

The accused have been charged with signing off ground handling service tenders in 2014 when the North West government wanted to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province's two airports – Mahikeng and Pilanesberg.

READ | NPA charges McKinsey SA with fraud over Transnet locomotive debacle

Mogale said the tenders were awarded without following the proper supply chain management processes.

She said: 

The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused. The HOD signed on behalf of the Department of Transport. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for services not rendered. All companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by one of the accused.

She said the North West government lost R253 million in the deals.

"The case... was recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission," she added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa expresskatlego mogalenorth westmahikengcorruptioncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
6% - 300 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
81% - 3831 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
12% - 570 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,666.98
+0.4%
Silver
18.92
+0.6%
Palladium
2,202.04
-0.2%
Platinum
863.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
88.49
-0.9%
Top 40
56,949
+0.1%
All Share
63,279
+0.0%
Resource 10
59,162
-1.1%
Industrial 25
76,893
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,829
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

7h ago

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

7h ago

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo