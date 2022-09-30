Former North West transport HOD in court in connection with R200m tender corruption

A former head of the North West transport department and three others are expected to appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption.

The four are facing 34 charges of fraud and corruption in connection with a R200-million ground handling service tenders.

This was done when the North West government wanted to reintroduce commercial flights at Mahikeng and Pilanesberg airports.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego, the four are a former North West transport head of department, an SA Express employee, and two service providers. They are facing 34 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

They were arrested in North West and Gauteng on Thursday.

The accused have been charged with signing off ground handling service tenders in 2014 when the North West government wanted to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province's two airports – Mahikeng and Pilanesberg.

Mogale said the tenders were awarded without following the proper supply chain management processes.

She said:

The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused. The HOD signed on behalf of the Department of Transport. The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for services not rendered. All companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by one of the accused.

She said the North West government lost R253 million in the deals.

"The case... was recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission," she added.