Former NPA boss's corruption trial postponed to November

Alex Mitchley
Advocate Matric Luphondo.
Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe
  • Matric Luphondo and Kebone Masange are on trial for allegedly bribing a prosecutor to make a criminal case go away.
  • Masange has been charged with fraud and contravening the Immigration Act in another matter. 
  • It is alleged that Luphondo gave the prosecutor a bottle of whisky and R5 000 in cash. 

The corruption trial of former Mpumalanga prosecutions boss Matric Luphondo and his co-accused, Kebone Masange, the former head of the Mpumalanga human settlements department, has been postponed to November. 

Luphondo and Masange appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday. The court heard that Luphondo was unwell and had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for later in the day. 

The case was subsequently postponed to 9 November, where it is expected that a trial within a trial on the admissibility of an undercover operation into Luphondo will continue.  

News24 previously reported that there was an undercover operation in which Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie were allegedly caught bribing a senior prosecutor, advocate Andrew Mphaga, to withdraw a fraud charge against Masange. 

Luphondo challenged the authorisation for the operation, the entrapment itself and the alleged evidence obtained, which led to a trial within a trial being held.  

Alleged crimes 

Luphondo and Masange have been charged with corruption, defeating the ends of justice, and conspiracy to commit corruption. 

It's alleged that both Luphondo and Plaatjie approached Mphaga and offered him a bribe to withdraw the criminal case against Masange, and that they later paid the said bribe.  

After Mphaga was approached, he allegedly told his supervisor, who authorised a operation against Plaatjie and later Luphondo. 

During this operation, Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 in cash. He allegedly also told the prosecutor there would be more. 

Later, Plaatjie is said to have contacted the prosecutor, asking for a meeting in Pretoria, where he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in cash. 

The case they allegedly wanted withdrawn is about Masange being accused of being in South Africa illegally and using fraudulent documents in his application for the head of department position at the human settlements department. 


