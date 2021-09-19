35m ago

add bookmark

Former Paralympic swimmer Achmat 'Sharkboy' Hassiem in a coma in hospital

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Paralympic bronze medallist Achmat Hassiem has slipped into a coma after undergoing a surgery. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Former Paralympic bronze medallist Achmat Hassiem has slipped into a coma after undergoing a surgery. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
  • Achmat Hassiem, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London, is in a coma in hospital.
  • According to the principal of his former school, "Sharkboy", as Hassiem is popularly known, slipped into a coma after undergoing surgery.
  • The former Paralympian retired in 2016.

Former Paralympian swimmer Achmat Hassiem is in a coma in a Western Cape hospital after undergoing surgery, his former high school has said in a post on Facebook.

Hassiem's family called for prayers, said Bergvliet High School (BHS) principal Stephen Price.

"As a school, we are proud of our Paralympic and Eco Warrior hero, winner of a bronze medal at the Rio (sic) Olympics, and we therefore call on the entire Bergvliet High community to lift him and his family up in your prayers. He needs our prayers to overcome perhaps his biggest challenge. We believe that the power of prayer will lift him out of the coma so that he can begin his road to recovery," Price wrote on the BHS Past Pupils page.

Hassiem was nicknamed "Sharkboy" after losing his lower right leg in a shark attack in 2006 while trying to save his younger brother, Tariq.

After his amputation, he never gave up, started swimming competitively and qualified for the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

READ | ‘Shark boy’ Hassiem hangs up his goggles

He participated at three Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly at the 2012 London Games.

Hassiem retired from competitive swimming after competing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
achmat hassiemwestern capecape townsport
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
45% - 983 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
15% - 336 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 881 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.62
0.0%
Silver
22.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,019.00
0.0%
Platinum
944.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo