Former Paralympic swimmer Achmat 'Sharkboy' Hassiem in a coma in hospital

Achmat Hassiem, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London, is in a coma in hospital .

According to the principal of his former school, "Sharkboy", as Hassiem is popularly known, slipped into a coma after undergoing surgery.

The former Paralympian retired in 2016.

Hassiem's family called for prayers, said Bergvliet High School (BHS) principal Stephen Price.

"As a school, we are proud of our Paralympic and Eco Warrior hero, winner of a bronze medal at the Rio (sic) Olympics, and we therefore call on the entire Bergvliet High community to lift him and his family up in your prayers. He needs our prayers to overcome perhaps his biggest challenge. We believe that the power of prayer will lift him out of the coma so that he can begin his road to recovery," Price wrote on the BHS Past Pupils page.

Hassiem was nicknamed "Sharkboy" after losing his lower right leg in a shark attack in 2006 while trying to save his younger brother, Tariq.

After his amputation, he never gave up, started swimming competitively and qualified for the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

He participated at three Paralympic Games and won a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly at the 2012 London Games.

Hassiem retired from competitive swimming after competing at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.