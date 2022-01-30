43m ago

Former Parliament cop, gang member among 4 arrested in possession of dead man's gun

Lisalee Solomons
A former parliamentary cop and a known gang member were among four suspects arrested in Deft, Cape Town after a high-speed chase.
  • Four suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase in Delft, Cape Town.
  • One was a former police officer who had been stationed at Parliament.
  • Police said all four would appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday.

A former policeman previously attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) at Parliament was one of four people arrested after a high-speed chase with police in Delft, Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A stolen gun was found in the vehicle, registered to a Pretoria resident who died three years ago.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Delft Crime Prevention Unit members had noticed a known gang member driving a silver Polo at 00:50.

"They tried to stop it, but the driver accelerated at high speed," he said.

"A chase ensued until they managed to block the vehicle in Belhar. Inside the vehicle a 9mm short gun with no rounds was found."

All four occupants were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

Van Wyk said:

The former officer was stationed at Parliament, but was dismissed in January last year. He is no longer a member of SAPS.

The vehicle belonged to the ex-policeman.

The gun was tested and it had since emerged that it belonged to a Pretoria resident who died in 2019, Van Wyk said. It was never reported stolen.

"Once charged, all suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday. The matter will be investigated by detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit," Van Wyk added.

