1h ago

add bookmark

Former police officer sentenced to 15 years for shooting KwaZulu-Natal motorist

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former cop has been jailed for murder.
A former cop has been jailed for murder.
iStock
  • A former KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for murder.
  • He was found to have shot and killed a man during an altercation in 2018.
  • He was dismissed from the police in 2019.

A former police officer has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal man more than two years ago.

READ | Wits shooting: IPID to probe killing of man near student protest

Mxolisi Donda was handed the sentence in the Pongolo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon for shooting a man during an altercation in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018.

"The officer was charged with murder following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which found that on 1 December 2018 the police officer was on his way home in a state vehicle," IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

As the vehicle exited the N2 freeway, another vehicle was parked in the road, causing an obstruction.

"The deceased was standing next to that vehicle. An argument ensued and they got into a brawl which led to the deceased delivering a blow to the accused and he fell on his back. The accused went to the state vehicle (and) came back with a firearm. The deceased tried to run away but the accused shot him," Cola said.

The officer fired two shots, with the second fatally wounding the victim.

Donda was dismissed by the South African Police Service on 6 May 2019.

He was convicted in the same court in January.

"IPID is pleased with the harsh punishment meted out to the police officer for shooting and killing a civilian. The directorate further hopes that this harsh sentence sends a strong message that officers of the law are not above the law and they have an obligation to conduct themselves within the principles of the Constitution," Cola said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidkwazulu-natalmurdercrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4917 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3258 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.98
(-0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.20)
Gold
1733.56
(+0.40)
Silver
26.29
(+0.51)
Platinum
1218.50
(+1.88)
Brent Crude
68.10
(+0.56)
Palladium
2303.01
(+0.21)
All Share
68516.99
(-0.20)
Top 40
62886.16
(-0.34)
Financial 15
13035.03
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
88066.98
(-0.27)
Resource 10
70217.98
(-1.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo