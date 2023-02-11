3h ago

Former police officer sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced a former police officer to life in prison for the murder of her husband.
Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • The Gauteng High Court has sentenced a former police officer to life in prison for her husband's murder.
  • Major-General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane was killed in January 2018.
  • Cordelia Mogoerane conspired with seven other people to kill her husband.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday sentenced a former police officer to life in prison for her husband's murder.

Cordelia Mogoerane, a former lieutenant-general, hired people to kill Major-General Thekiso Hendrik Mogoerane in January 2018.

Cordelia sedated Mogoerane and conspired with the group to kill him outside their Kempton Park home. 

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Cordelia's first attempt to kill Mogoerane was unsuccessful. 

"Mogoerane was sedated by Cordelia, who then called the hitmen to come and take him. But, on arrival, they found that he was still awake, and ran away without being noticed," said Mjonondwane. 

When he was unconscious, Cordelia called the killers back, although one - Thokozani Zondo - backed out. But the others returned and loaded him into Cordelia's vehicle.

READ | Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill her husband

Another then drove to the murder scene. They strangled the officer and left him in the car. 

Cordelia, who was first arrested in June 2018, along with seven other people, was linked to the murder through phone records.

Speaking about the hired killers, Mjonondwane said: "Musa Morris Mayisela died, while Bonisiwe Lukhele was gunned down outside the Vosloorus police station when she went to comply with her bail conditions.

"Three of the accused were acquitted, while the State withdrew charges against Thokozani Zondo following investigations which revealed that he abandoned the conspiracy to murder Mogoerane," said Mjonondwane. 

Senior State advocate Carla Britz argued that the murder was premeditated - and that Cordelia had never considered how it would impact their family.

Britz asked the court to disregard Cordelia's claim that her husband abused her, because she failed to provide the court with evidence.

"The investigating officer, Captain Robert Mathebula, from the East Rand Organised Crime Division, and Advocate Britz worked tirelessly to uncover the face behind Mogoerane's murder. For their unwavering commitment to the fight for justice, the NPA salutes them," said Mjonondwane. 


