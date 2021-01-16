Former police sergeant sentenced to seven years for corruption

A former police sergeant attached to the Mangaung Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) has been sentenced to seven years in jail for corruption in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Friday.

"She was sentenced to seven years imprisonment of which three years were suspended. Mpolokeng Monenyane will effectively serve four years imprisonment," police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said in a statement on Saturday.

Monenyane, 38, was arrested and initially charged for extortion and defeating the ends of justice after she demanded money from a suspect in an alleged rape case.

The charge was later changed to corruption when it reached trial.

"Mpolokeng [Monenyane] had approached the suspect in an alleged rape case and demanded R2 000 from him in order to get rid of a rape charge.

"Subsequently a sting operation by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team was held in November 2013 against Sergeant Mpolokeng [Monenyane] soon after this incident was reported to the police," Singo explained.

The alleged rape suspect was later acquitted.