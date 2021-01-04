48m ago

add bookmark

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana accuses Zondo commission of 'pursuing predetermined agenda'

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO, Lucky Montana.
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO, Lucky Montana.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander
  • Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana says the state capture commission is biased and targeting certain individuals.
  • Montana issued a strongly worded statement after his hearing at the commission, meant to start on Monday, was cancelled.
  • According to Montana, he submitted 31 bundles of documents, but the commission allegedly said his annexures were incorrectly numbered.

Former rail agency boss Lucky Montana has hit out at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, claiming it is biased, pursuing a predetermined agenda, and targeting particular individuals.

Montana has lashed out at the commission in a statement after his hearing at the commission, probing allegations of corruption and state capture, was canned.

His hearing was expected to start on Monday, but he said the commission stated its primary reason for its decision was that his annexures, "... are either not marked or numbered or incomplete".

READ | Ex-Prasa boss Lucky Montana says he is ready to testify at state capture 'witch-hunt'

The former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO has since written to the commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, challenging the decision and reasons for the cancellation.

"The decision is aimed at blocking these annexures from being admitted as evidence by the commission because these are damning on [sic] the commission itself, its preferred witnesses, and ultimately, the entire narrative that we stole or mismanaged public funds as part of the so-called state capture," Montana said.

According to Montana, he submitted 31 bundles of documents, "... which are clearly numbered, each described in detail in the index", and linked to the annexure number in his affidavit.

Documents

"The commission claims this is not in line with its own 'practice', which it has not shared with me," he said.

On 8 December, Montana said documents were collected from his home.

"A week later, I received a call informing me that my annexures will be returned, and these were delivered when I was not home. When I returned and checked the documents, I found these had been tampered with, copies made and brought back with some of the annexures missing.

"The commission analysed the annexures for a full week, noted the damning contents and had to find a reason not to admit my evidence. The marking and numbering of documents was the only reason the commission could find. It is frivolous and lousy," he claimed.

Montana said the commission did not give him the opportunity to correct what was deemed incorrect.

He said: "[It] chose instead, arbitrarily, to cancel the hearing of my evidence. This is a case of the commission elevating a technical point over the more important issue of unearthing evidence that could help the commission to find the truth.

"In my letter of response, I stated that if the commission prefers annexures to be marked or numbered in a particular way in accordance with its established 'practice', then I should be provided with the format and invited to sit with the commission’s team so that we work together and ensure that each annexure is properly marked and allocated, as part of the preparations for the hearing of my testimony."

Recently, Montana detailed claims to the Daily Maverick about alleged financial dealings involving the ANC, health minister Zweli Mkhize and Maria Gomes, an Angolan businesswoman who secured a R40m slice of Prasa's infamous R3.5bn "tall trains" contract in 2013 and 2014.

READ ALSO | High court sets aside R4.5 billion Prasa security contract with Siyangena Technologies

Montana claimed that he and Mkhize regularly met with Gomes at her house in Johannesburg in the period after Prasa had awarded the controversial locomotive contract to Swifambo Rail Leasing.

Mkhize has denied Montana's claims.

Commission is 'biased'

"The commission's decision is not surprising. I have consistently said the commission is biased, is pursuing a predetermined agenda and targeting particular individuals. I am one of the people who is being targeted and every attempt is made to frustrate me to tell my story," Montana added.

Montana said he will be seeking legal advice on the lawfulness of the commission’s decision.

Spokesperson for the commission, Mbuyiselo Stemela said: "The commission confirms that the secretary of the commission has written to Mr Montana, and the answers to the questions are written in the letter sent to him. The commission does not discuss communication between the commission and its witnesses."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasalucky montanastate capture inquiry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13675 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11593 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.19)
ZAR/GBP
19.92
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.27)
Gold
1941.22
(+1.54)
Silver
27.33
(+1.83)
Platinum
1101.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
51.39
(0.00)
Palladium
2435.00
(-1.67)
All Share
60479.42
(+1.80)
Top 40
55438.07
(+1.95)
Financial 15
11857.12
(-1.68)
Industrial 25
78397.80
(+0.64)
Resource 10
60626.42
(+5.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo