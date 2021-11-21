Former president FW de Klerk to be cremated

Former president FW de Klerk will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location on Sunday.

He died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, 10 days ago after battling mesothelioma cancer.

The 85-year-old is survived by his wife, Elita, children, Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren.

The FW de Klerk Foundation previously announced that his cremation and funeral would take place on Sunday.

News24 reported that his family was making all the necessary security arrangements to secure the private funeral went ahead without a glitch.

This after high-security officials shared that the State Security Agency and the entire security cluster were on high alert over fears the funeral could be disrupted.