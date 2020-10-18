1h ago

Former president's wife files for divorce, demands husband disclose finances - report

The Constitutional Court has put an end to the appeal of interim orders.
  • A former president and his wife will reportedly battle it out in court, as she files for divorce and R150 000 in monthly maintenance.
  • The maintenance will go towards maintaining her lifestyle, including a luxury vehicle, personal assistant and three domestic workers.
  • The wife claims her husband has hidden assets and has demanded that he disclose details of his finances.

A former president and his soon-to-be ex-wife are going into battle over his assets, as she claims he is hiding his "secretive financial affairs", according to a Sunday Times report.

The two parties cannot be named owing to a Constitutional Court ruling.

The woman reportedly filed court papers on Thursday seeking a divorce from the former president. She alleged she suffered emotional abuse by the former president, had her financial support removed for two years and that "third parties" interfered in the marriage.

According to the report, the wife wants R170 000 per month for herself and the children, and medical and educational expenses, along with a R50 000 contribution to her legal fees.

She is reportedly also demanding that he disclose his finances.

She claims her husband has the financial support and backing of influential individuals in neighbouring states and says she will be able to prove it in court.

She reportedly requires monthly maintenance to cover her expenses, which include three domestic workers, an au pair, a personal assistant and a tutor. She also needs to replace a luxury vehicle that was repossessed by a bank last year because she could no longer afford the instalments.

The former president's lawyer told the Sunday Times he was not aware divorce papers had been filed and was as such not able to comment.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

