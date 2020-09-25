32m ago

Former pro rugby player accused of murder of top cop Charl Kinnear to remain behind bars

Murray Williams
  • A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of senior Western Cape detective Charl Kinnear.
  • The man is former rugby player Zane Kilian.
  • He appeared in court on Friday and will remain behind bars until his next appearance.

A former professional rugby player has become the first person to appear in court in connection with the murder of Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear.

Zane Kilian, 39, appeared in Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court shortly before 10:00 on Friday.

READ | Suspect arrested for murder of top cop Charl Kinnear

The powerfully built man wore a dark hoody and was handcuffed. Around him stood police guards armed with automatic assault rifles.

The court heard that Kilian faces three charges - murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal interception of communications. The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear's cellphone.

zane
Zane Killian

The National Prosecuting Authority was represented by two advocates, Blaine Lazarus and Greg Wolmarans - and it was with them that the defence team had negotiated the next steps, which were formally endorsed by the court.

This included Kilian's detention at the Belville police cells until 5 October, when he will make his next appearance.

READ | Charl Kinnear murder: Police must explain why armed protection of anti-gang cop was withdrawn - expert

Defence attorney Eric Bryer told News24 he hoped a date could then be set for Kilian to apply for bail.

Watching proceedings was Major General Andre Lincoln, Kinnear's ranking officer in the Anti-Gang Unit.

At a community memorial service on Thursday, head of provincial investigations Major General Jeremy Vearey - who also served as one of President Nelson Mandela's bodyguards with Lincoln - vowed: "No retreat. No surrender. We will rage, till the last drop of blood."

Vearey later posted this message to Facebook.

Kilian was whisked away from the Bishop Lavis court in a fast-moving and heavily armed police convoy.

It's understood Kilian's father, Hein, is himself a retired policeman who worked in Gauteng for many years.

Read more on:
zane kiliancharl kinnearcrime
