Former PSC chairperson Professor Stan Sangweni has died

Professor Stan Sangweni, the former chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), has died.

Sangweni was instrumental in the redefinition and restructuring of the traditional role of the PSC, according to a statement released by the PSC on Tuesday.

He was appointed as the inaugural chairperson of the new PSC in July 1999, a position he held until 2009.

"He contributed immensely to the body of work that the PSC had produced during that period. These include PSC flagship outputs such as the State of the Public Service Report, Evaluation of Heads of Departments, National Anti-Corruption Hotline (NACH) and Financial Disclosure Framework, to mention but a few," the current chairperson of the PSC advocate Richard Sizani said.

"He has served the PSC and South Africa with distinction and may his soul rest in peace," Sizani added.