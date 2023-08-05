Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela 'humbled ' by appointment to UN scientific advisory board

Thuli Madonsela has been appointed as the new external member of the United Nations scientific advisory board.

The appointment is part of the board's initiative to strengthen the UN's role as a reliable source of data and evidence.

Madonsela joins an esteemed group of external members from top universities around the world.

Former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, has been appointed as an external member of the United Nations (UN) Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science and Technology.



Madonsela, who is the director of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University's (SU) law faculty, said she was surprised when she was approached about the position because she is not a scientist.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to be part of the UN's Scientific Advisory Board," Madonsela said.

According to Stellenbosch University (SU), the appointment by UN secretary-general, António Guterres, recognises Madonsela's exceptional contributions to social justice, constitutionalism, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.



"Scientific and technological progress can support efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) – but they are also giving rise to ethical, legal and political concerns that require multilateral solutions," Guterres said in a statement.

"My scientific advisory board will strengthen the role of the United Nations as a reliable source of data and evidence, and provide advice to me and my senior management team."



The appointment was made as part of the board's initiative to strengthen the role of the UN as a reliable source of data and evidence, and to provide independent insights on trends at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, governance, and sustainable development.

"It also shines a spotlight on the work of the Law Trust Chair and Centre for Social Justice at SU with the impact of drawing the attention of the UN. It is my hope and belief that this appointment will complement and reinforce our centre's efforts at mainstreaming social justice considerations in all policy work while fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, particularly between law, science and technology," Madonsela said.



She added:

I believe this is also good for our university, country and continent.

SU rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said the prestigious role was a testament to Madonsela's contributions to the fields of law, human rights and governance.



"Her dedication and tireless efforts in championing social justice, most recently as director of the Centre for Social Justice at SU's Faculty of Law, have left an indelible mark on the global stage.

"As an institution, we're extremely proud of her for this achievement. We look forward to witnessing her invaluable contributions to advancing the greater good on an international platform," De Villiers added.

Madonsela joins an esteemed group of external members from top universities globally, including Professor Yoshua Bengio, Professor Sandra Díaz, Professor Saleemul Huq, Professor Fei-Fei Li, Professor Alan Lightman and Professor Thomas C. Südhof - all experts in their respective fields.

The board will also include chief scientists from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), World Health Organisation (WHO), and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), alongside the secretary-general's Envoy on Technology and the rector of the United Nations University.



