1h ago

Share

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela 'humbled ' by appointment to UN scientific advisory board

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
Alet Pretorius
  • Thuli Madonsela has been appointed as the new external member of the United Nations scientific advisory board.
  • The appointment is part of the board's initiative to strengthen the UN's role as a reliable source of data and evidence.
  • Madonsela joins an esteemed group of external members from top universities around the world.

Former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, has been appointed as an external member of the United Nations (UN) Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science and Technology.

Madonsela, who is the director of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University's (SU) law faculty, said she was surprised when she was approached about the position because she is not a scientist. 

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to be part of the UN's Scientific Advisory Board," Madonsela said.

According to Stellenbosch University (SU), the appointment by UN secretary-general, António Guterres, recognises Madonsela's exceptional contributions to social justice, constitutionalism, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.  

"Scientific and technological progress can support efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) – but they are also giving rise to ethical, legal and political concerns that require multilateral solutions," Guterres said in a statement. 

THULI MADONSELA | Where is the leadership and vision?

"My scientific advisory board will strengthen the role of the United Nations as a reliable source of data and evidence, and provide advice to me and my senior management team." 

The appointment was made as part of the board's initiative to strengthen the role of the UN as a reliable source of data and evidence, and to provide independent insights on trends at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, governance, and sustainable development.  

"It also shines a spotlight on the work of the Law Trust Chair and Centre for Social Justice at SU with the impact of drawing the attention of the UN. It is my hope and belief that this appointment will complement and reinforce our centre's efforts at mainstreaming social justice considerations in all policy work while fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, particularly between law, science and technology," Madonsela said.

She added: 

I believe this is also good for our university, country and continent.

SU rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said the prestigious role was a testament to Madonsela's contributions to the fields of law, human rights and governance. 

"Her dedication and tireless efforts in championing social justice, most recently as director of the Centre for Social Justice at SU's Faculty of Law, have left an indelible mark on the global stage.

"As an institution, we're extremely proud of her for this achievement. We look forward to witnessing her invaluable contributions to advancing the greater good on an international platform," De Villiers added.

ALSO READ | Africa must pursue independent foreign policies, not pander to global powers or blocs – Ramaphosa

Madonsela joins an esteemed group of external members from top universities globally, including Professor Yoshua Bengio, Professor Sandra Díaz, Professor Saleemul Huq, Professor Fei-Fei Li, Professor Alan Lightman and Professor Thomas C. Südhof - all experts in their respective fields.

The board will also include chief scientists from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), World Health Organisation (WHO), and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), alongside the secretary-general's Envoy on Technology and the rector of the United Nations University.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsstellenbosch universitythuli madonselacape townwestern capesocial justicehuman rights
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1263 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3435 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
922.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.52
0.0%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo