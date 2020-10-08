42m ago

Former SA cricketer Vernon Philander's brother shot dead

Riaan Grobler
Vernon Philander, whose brother Tyrone was shot dead on Wednesday.
  • Tyrone Philander, the brother of former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander, was shot dead on Wednesday.
  • The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
  • The family has asked for privacy to mourn in peace.

The younger brother of former Proteas cricketer Vernon Philander, Tyrone Philander, 32, was shot and killed in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon.

Family spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the Philander family was grateful for the messages of support.

Vernon Philander thanked everyone – especially members of the public – who offered their condolences and messages of support during this difficult time for the family.

"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today [Wednesday]. I would like to ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," Vernon Philander said.

No details

"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace.

"Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace. The family will not be taking any calls for comment from the media," he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a shooting took place.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nyameko Mnqayi on 079 894 1278/021 933 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Van Wyk said.

