Former SJC general manager pleads guilty to fraud

Former Social Justice Coalition (SJC) general manager and fraud accused Xolani Klaas entered into a plea and sentence agreement in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Klaas faces charges related to fraud worth more than R730 000.

Last year, Groundup reported he appeared to be using SJC funds to buy furniture, household appliances, luxury clothes, watches, groceries, and expensive technology.

Klaas was subsequently suspended and in June 2020 SJC staff laid criminal charges against him at Lingelethu West police station.

He then returned some furniture, purchased using SJC money, to the organisation's offices.

READ | Why the Social Justice Coalition is battling to stay afloat

Klaas' lawyer, Loyiso Mvundla, said the plea and sentence agreement had been reached on Friday.

"Your worship, my client has agreed to a plea, and we are now at the stage of finalising everything with the State," added Mvundla.

Standing firmly in the dock, with his hands behind him, Klaas nodded while Mvundla addressed the magistrate.

The SJC's office administrator, Thando Njamela, who was one of the witnesses before the plea and sentence agreement was reached, said: "I'm happy about the outcome so far, but anxious to know how things will go from here on out. Will he pay the money back? Will he get jail time?

READ | 'Bring back the money': picketers shout at suspended SJC activist outside court

"This is also a big thing for the communities that the SJC works with. When we reported to them about today's proceeding there was a sense of happiness.

"If anything, this has given us hope that maybe we can become the SJC that we once were," said Njamela.

The details of the plea agreement, and sentencing are set to be heard on 17 July.