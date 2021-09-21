28m ago

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in court for perjury

Canny Maphanga
Bathabile Dlamini has appeared in court.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini appeared in court on Tuesday to face a case of perjury.
  • Dlamini's case relates to her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court had instituted into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.
  • The matter was postponed to October.

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini made her first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face a case of perjury.

The case relates to her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court had instituted into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president appeared briefly and the matter was postponed to October for docket disclosure.

READ | Former minister Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury

News24 reported in August that the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng had decided to criminally prosecute Dlamini for perjury and that summons had been issued for her to appear in court on 21 September.

Background

Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired the inquiry into Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis. The inquiry investigated whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) debacle.

The judge found that Dlamini had been evasive when questions were put to her during the inquiry, News24 reported.

In his report, Ngoepe stated that Dlamini would "unjustifiably answer with 'I don't know/remember' to important questions".

"She would simply not answer some of the questions. Instead of answering the questions, she told counsel to proceed to the next one. She gave long answers, which did not speak to the question asked.

"... I simply could not understand why the minister was not properly answering such a simple question," Ngoepe said in an earlier report.

Dlamini is due back in court on 1 October.

