Former Springbok coach turned GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers takes up council post

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has made a comeback to the political scene.

Last week, the GOOD party nominated the former coach to fill a vacancy that arose in the Drakenstein Council.

De Villers had resigned as a Drakenstein municipality councillor but remained a member of the party.

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has returned to the political arena as a GOOD party councillor in the Drakenstein municipality.

De Villers had resigned as a councillor in July last year, but remained a member of GOOD.

Last week, the party nominated De Villiers to fill a vacancy that arose in the Drakenstein Council after former councillor Edgar Arendse's membership of the party was terminated following an internal disciplinary process.

De Villiers led the party's campaign in the Drakenstein municipality as their mayoral candidate in the 2021 local government elections, where they obtained four seats in that council.

Pieter du Toit | Leaderless, clueless and talentless: Five reasons why the ANC is screwed

De Villiers said he was looking forward to serving the people of Drakenstein, as he had promised in his mayoral campaign in 2021.

"I am ready to continue where I left off and will hit the ground running. I look forward to implementing the GOOD plan and growing our movement. I look forward to all the challenges that come with this opportunity and will do my best to serve my community and the people of South Africa, as I have always done," said the former Bok coach.

?? We are proud to welcome @CoachPdV back as a GOOD councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.Coach, as he is known, was our Mayoral Candidate in the 2021 Local Elections in Drakenstein where GOOD obtained 4 seats. https://t.co/6e3bOSi73U — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) January 4, 2023

Sam Shabane, GOOD party national chairperson, welcomed De Villiers' return, saying it was a boost for the party and the team in Drakenstein as they work together towards the 2024 elections.

De Villiers had cited personal reasons for his decision to resign as councillor last year.

In April last year, De Villers's wife, Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in a swimming pool at a family member's home in Fairview, Gqeberha.

The Eastern Cape police ruled out foul play.