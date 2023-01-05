55m ago

add bookmark

Former Springbok coach turned GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers takes up council post

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Round 2! Peter de Villiers has returned as a councillor for the GOOD party.
Round 2! Peter de Villiers has returned as a councillor for the GOOD party.
Gallo Images/Rapport/Theo Jeptha
  • Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has made a comeback to the political scene. 
  • Last week, the GOOD party nominated the former coach to fill a vacancy that arose in the Drakenstein Council.
  • De Villers had resigned as a Drakenstein municipality councillor but remained a member of the party. 

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has returned to the political arena as a GOOD party councillor in the Drakenstein municipality. 

De Villers had resigned as a councillor in July last year, but remained a member of GOOD.

Last week, the party nominated De Villiers to fill a vacancy that arose in the Drakenstein Council after former councillor Edgar Arendse's membership of the party was terminated following an internal disciplinary process.

De Villiers led the party's campaign in the Drakenstein municipality as their mayoral candidate in the 2021 local government elections, where they obtained four seats in that council.

Pieter du Toit | Leaderless, clueless and talentless: Five reasons why the ANC is screwed

De Villiers said he was looking forward to serving the people of Drakenstein, as he had promised in his mayoral campaign in 2021.

"I am ready to continue where I left off and will hit the ground running. I look forward to implementing the GOOD plan and growing our movement. I look forward to all the challenges that come with this opportunity and will do my best to serve my community and the people of South Africa, as I have always done," said the former Bok coach.

Sam Shabane, GOOD party national chairperson, welcomed De Villiers' return, saying it was a boost for the party and the team in Drakenstein as they work together towards the 2024 elections.

De Villiers had cited personal reasons for his decision to resign as councillor last year. 

In April last year, De Villers's wife, Theresa de Villiers, 62, was found dead in a swimming pool at a family member's home in Fairview, Gqeberha.

The Eastern Cape police ruled out foul play.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
goodpeter de villersparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
61% - 3756 votes
Rising cost of living
18% - 1096 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
21% - 1268 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,851.40
-0.2%
Silver
23.77
+0.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.84
-5.5%
Top 40
68,531
0.0%
All Share
74,568
0.0%
Resource 10
70,532
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,236
0.0%
Financial 15
15,752
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo