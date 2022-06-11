Former SSA boss appointed new ambassador to South Sudan

Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has been appointed South Africa's ambassador to South Sudan.

He leaves for the country on Sunday to start his new assignment.

Muofhe was the former SSA domestic branch head.

Former State Security Agency domestic intelligence branch boss Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has been appointed South Africa’s new ambassador to South Sudan.



Muofhe, who will leave for that country on Sunday to take up his post, said he was excited about the new chapter in his life.

“Hopefully I will be able to make a difference in terms of ensuring good relationships between our country and South Sudan,” Muofhe told News24.

He said he would also look at where the two countries could work together on matters of mutual interest.

Muofhe was the former head of the SSA’s domestic branch, where he focused on rooting out corruption, which resulted in several criminal cases being opened against employees at the agency.

The advocate also testified before the Zondo Commission about corruption and wrongdoing at the SSA.

READ | French ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier | EFF is living in the past about France's role in Africa

Before joining the SSA, Muofhe acted as special advisor for former minister of mineral resources and later of public service and administration, Advocate Ngoako Ramathlodi.

He was also the chief governance officer at the Special Investigating Unit.

Muofhe's career has led him to working for all three levels of government: local, provincial and national.

While departing South Africa, he specifically called on civil servants to help turn government around.

“Because of the rampant corruption which engulfed our country for the longest period, we find it very difficult to find our footing as a country.

“I urge my former civil servants to be the ones that really do right. If we are to get things going, we need a total mind shift of public servants.

“If public servants can say it’s now or never for them to ensure that quality services are delivered to our people, our country will be on the uptake again.”

READ | Hopeful for US ambassador to the SA says he will promote 'ubuntu diplomacy' if confirmed

Muofhe also addressed issues of anti-immigrant campaigns in the country, which could affect international relations.

He referenced the Operation Dudula movement.

“Some members of society take the law into their own hands and [are] pretending to run paramilitary and police structures, such as Dudula.

“It’s something that should worry all of us.

“Instead of setting up parallel structures, we must hold police accountable if they are not doing their job.

“We are part of the global village, the global village needs us and we need them. The global village looks at what happens at sister countries for them to go and invest. If we don’t get our act together, they will turn our backs on us,” said Muofhe.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



