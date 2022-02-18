Former SSA clerk convicted for stealing R170 000

Former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk, Kgaogelo Bopape, 53, was convicted of theft in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Bopape was responsible for making funds available to SSA members for their operations.

In court on Thursday, Bopape pleaded guilty to theft, in the amount of R170 000.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, Bopape withdrew R500 000 in April 2020, under the false pretence that she would make the funds available to SSA members.

"She then kept the funds in a lockable safe in her office and later took R170 000 and used it for her benefit. When the finance manager of the division was doing a spot check audit, he discovered that there was an amount of R500 000 missing from the safe," Mahanjana said.

An internal investigation was carried out, and a packet containing R330 000 was found inside Bopape's office. She later admitted to stealing R170 000.

The matter was reported to the police, and she was arrested in January last year.

The matter was postponed to 6 April for a probation officer's report and sentencing proceedings.