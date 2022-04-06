Former SSA clerk who stole R170 000 asks for correctional supervision sentence

A former State Security Agency finance clerk has been convicted of stealing R170 000.

She has asked the court to sentence her to correctional supervision after pleading guilty.

The State has asked for a harsher sentence.

A former State Security Agency (SSA) finance clerk convicted of stealing R170 000 from the agency has asked the court to impose a sentence of correctional supervision, arguing that she is genuinely remorseful.

Kgaogelo Bopape, 53, who worked at the SSA's domestic currency division as a finance clerk, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday for sentencing proceedings.

In February, she was convicted on a charge of theft after pleading guilty.

According to her plea statement, Bopape withdrew R500 000 on 7 April 2020 under the false pretence that she would make the funds available to members of SSA operations.

She kept the money in a safe in her office but later took R170 000 and used it for her personal benefit.

READ | Gas, oligarchs, iron and mining: The Russian money that may be behind SA's pro-Kremlin stance

Following a spot check audit, it was discovered that R500 000 was missing. Investigations led to R330 000 being discovered in Bopape's office.

Following the discovery, Bopape admitted to taking the money.

Aggravation of sentence

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Billy Moalosi called former SSA domestic branch head advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe to testify.

Muofhe detailed the culture of corruption and maleficence that he found at the SSA when he started working there. He said the SSA system was open to abuse and employees at all levels were sticking their hands in the "cookie jar".

"Even juniors saw that their seniors were at the forefront having their hands in the till," Muofhe said.

"You had people who specialised in stealing from the agency, which brought the agency to a standstill."



During his tenure, he tried to instil a culture of reporting such cases to law enforcement, which included the matter against Bopape, Muofhe testified.

Adriaan Basson | Why does Arthur Fraser still hold sway over the SSA?

Muofhe said Bopape's guilty plea was not a show of remorse, asserting that had she not been caught, she would probably still have been stealing from the SSA.

The former SSA boss was also of the opinion that Bopape only pleaded guilty and said she would pay back the money as a way of getting out of the quagmire that she put herself in.

Mitigation of sentence

Bopape's attorney, Hennie Theron, went through her probation report, which stated that she was remorseful.

Following her arrest, Bopape signed an admission of debt, committed to repay the money she had stolen and made a payment of R10 000.

He said the balance would be paid from her pension.

Theron placed it on record that after being caught, Bopape had helped the SSA to expose other instances of corruption and malfeasance.

READ | Jacques Pauw hands over copies of 'classified' files to SSA 'under protest' after Fraser intervenes

In mitigation of sentence, Theron also explained Bopape's personal circumstances around her mother's death and said the outstanding money on the estate had to be settled.



"She intended to repay the money she took as soon as her mother's estate was finalised," Theron told the court.

The court further heard that Bopape had a teenage son who she supported financially. She used to get financial assistance from a cousin, but this stopped, which worsened her financial position.

Theron asked the court to accept the recommendation of the probation officer that Bopape be sentenced to correctional supervision as she was remorseful for the crime she had committed and was not a danger to society.

He conceded that Bopape should be punished, and that justice must be done, but said correctional supervision would be a just sentence given the circumstances of the case.

Sentencing has been postponed to 11 April.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.