Former top cop Vearey goes into hiding, says his security has been reduced

Former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey has taken police management to task over his inadequate security detail.

Vearey said a Western Cape High Court order to police to provide four tactical team members and two vehicles for his security wasn't fulfilled adequately.

He said he and his family have gone into hiding until the police provide him with adequate security.

Sacked Western Cape top cop Jeremy Vearey said he has gone into hiding for safety reasons after his security detail was downgraded.

Vearey was fired last month over several Facebook posts. He was accused of bringing the SAPS into disrepute and denigrating national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. A disciplinary hearing recommended that Vearey be fired, resulting in Sitole signing his dismissal letter last month.

While challenging his dismissal, Vearey also approached the Western Cape High Court to have his security reinstated. He argued that his life was in danger due to gang-related cases he dealt with.

The former provincial head of detectives said only two officers in one vehicle were assigned to ensure his safety on Friday, contrary to the High Court order that instructed the police to assign four members of the tactical team.

"This is a downgrade of the previous state of affairs when I had a four-member escort team with two vehicles. One of them told me he was called directly by the Provincial Acting Head of Legal Services Brigadier Jojo and instructed accordingly on the deployment.

"[Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile] Patekile also did not want me to ride in a police vehicle so they were instructed to do mere escort services. They have no brief to cover me 24 hours and will only work normal shift hours then leave," Vearey said in a statement on Saturday.

He said he has instructed his attorneys to challenge the matter in court and also write to police management.

"Patekile and Jojo's instructions does not include static protection at home, as was the case before independent of the mobile in-transit protection. This is a further downgrade of deployment despite the fact that the risk has escalated and the threat has not changed. It is also in direct contravention of the High Court order for the protection to be reinstated," he added.

Vearey said as a result, he and his family are in hiding until his security is upgraded as directed by the court order.

"I have lived an underground existence before while in MK (Umkhonto we Sizwe) and the ANC's department of intelligence and security under apartheid. I will continue to do even more so now to protect my family. This is about a life and death struggle for survival against the politics of organised crime, and will be responded to accordingly, SAPS protection notwithstanding."

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the police does not discuss the security detail of individuals publicly.

"It is therefore recommended that the affected parties raise whatever concerns they have about their safety and security with the relevant authority within SAPS," Traut told News24.