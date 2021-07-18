1h ago

add bookmark

Former top cop Vearey goes into hiding, says his security has been reduced

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.
Former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.
Deon Raath
  • Former Western Cape head of detectives Jeremy Vearey has taken police management to task over his inadequate security detail.
  • Vearey said a Western Cape High Court order to police to provide four tactical team members and two vehicles for his security wasn't fulfilled adequately.
  • He said he and his family have gone into hiding until the police provide him with adequate security.

Sacked Western Cape top cop Jeremy Vearey said he has gone into hiding for safety reasons after his security detail was downgraded.

Vearey was fired last month over several Facebook posts. He was accused of bringing the SAPS into disrepute and denigrating national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. A disciplinary hearing recommended that Vearey be fired, resulting in Sitole signing his dismissal letter last month.

While challenging his dismissal, Vearey also approached the Western Cape High Court to have his security reinstated. He argued that his life was in danger due to gang-related cases he dealt with.

READ | Western Cape High Court orders security for axed cop Jeremy Vearey be reinstated immediately

The former provincial head of detectives said only two officers in one vehicle were assigned to ensure his safety on Friday, contrary to the High Court order that instructed the police to assign four members of the tactical team.

"This is a downgrade of the previous state of affairs when I had a four-member escort team with two vehicles. One of them told me he was called directly by the Provincial Acting Head of Legal Services Brigadier Jojo and instructed accordingly on the deployment.

"[Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile] Patekile also did not want me to ride in a police vehicle so they were instructed to do mere escort services. They have no brief to cover me 24 hours and will only work normal shift hours then leave," Vearey said in a statement on Saturday.

READ | Jeremy Vearey fights back as former police colleagues accuse him of defamation

He said he has instructed his attorneys to challenge the matter in court and also write to police management.

"Patekile and Jojo's instructions does not include static protection at home, as was the case before independent of the mobile in-transit protection. This is a further downgrade of deployment despite the fact that the risk has escalated and the threat has not changed. It is also in direct contravention of the High Court order for the protection to be reinstated," he added.

Vearey said as a result, he and his family are in hiding until his security is upgraded as directed by the court order.

"I have lived an underground existence before while in MK (Umkhonto we Sizwe) and the ANC's department of intelligence and security under apartheid. I will continue to do even more so now to protect my family. This is about a life and death struggle for survival against the politics of organised crime, and will be responded to accordingly, SAPS protection notwithstanding."

READ | WATCH | 'Hands off Jeremy Vearey!' Supporters take to the streets over top cop's dismissal

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the police does not discuss the security detail of individuals publicly.

"It is therefore recommended that the affected parties raise whatever concerns they have about their safety and security with the relevant authority within SAPS," Traut told News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjeremy veareywestern cape
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 2254 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 552 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
34% - 1441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

12h ago

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

12h ago

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul 2021

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul 2021

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo