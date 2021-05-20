Former Western Cape ANC MPL Danville Smith charged with corruption

Danville Smith and Peter Blankenberg both made an appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on Wednesday.

Smith's first court appearance in April came after a lengthy Hawks investigation into irregularities at the Cederberg Municipality, where he served as speaker until 2016.

They are accused of pocketing R25 000 after submitting an invoice totalling R28 200 from a company, and getting one of its owners to pocket R3 200.

Former Western Cape ANC MPL Danville Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption for allegedly pocketing R25 000 after submitting a dodgy food parcel invoice meant for a Mandela Day event.

Smith and his co-accused, Peter Blankenberg, made an appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville on Wednesday.

The case was postponed to 2 June after a request from the defence to consult their clients.

Last month, Smith made his first appearance in court on corruption charges and was released on a warning.

This after a lengthy Hawks investigation into irregularities at the Cederberg Municipality, where he served as speaker until 2016.

It is alleged Smith was involved in various corruption scandals.

Charges

Last week, he voluntarily stepped aside as an ANC MPL in line with the party's national executive committee resolution.

According to the charge sheet, Smith and Blankenberg, who was the district committee member for Ward 5 in Lambert's Bay and Clanwilliam Municipality employee, faced charges relating to alleged corruption that occurred during the planning of Mandela Day celebrations in Lambert's Bay on 18 July 2016.

They are accused of pocketing R25 000 after submitting an invoice totalling R28 200 from a company and getting one of its owners to pocket R3 200. The company did not render any services.

Blankenberg faces charges for not disclosing that his brother was the director of a company which was paid R30 000 to provide entertainment at the event.

The charge sheet stated he also approached a company to submit an invoice for non-existent food parcels that was submitted and paid for two days after the event.

