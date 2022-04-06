Former Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to earn R1.7m after govt downgrades salary

Taxpayers will be forking out R1.7 million to cover the remuneration of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela will be appointed as Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's special advisor.

Madikizela would have earned a cool R2 million, but the Department of Public Service and Administration downgraded his compensation.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (PSA) has downgraded the compensation package of former Western Cape MEC and disgraced DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela would have earned R2 million as a special advisor to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

In a parliamentary question, GOOD MP Brett Herron asked whether former PSA minister Ayanda Dlodlo had received motivation from Winde for the appointment of Madikizela at level 4, despite Madikizela having admitted to claiming a degree he did not have.

Gallo Images Gallo Images

In response to Herron's question, Dlodlo said she had received motivation.



"The Minister for the Public Service and Administration received a request for approval of compensation level 4 on the appointment of Madikizela as Special Advisor for the Premier of the Western Cape," she said.

Dlodlo added that the appointment followed the Dispensation for the Appointment and Remuneration of Special Advisors.

"The dispensation provides that 'Executive Authorities must submit proposals/recommendations for the appointment of individual Special Advisors to the Minister for the Public Service and Administration for approval of the individual's compensation level before the appointment/upgrade is affected'," she said.

READ MORE | Dream job? Ex-DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to earn a cool R2m as a special advisor

Dlodlo added that upon assessing the request of the premier, the department approved compensation level 3 for Madikizela as special advisor to the premier of the Western Cape.

She said level 4 remuneration meant that the individual enjoyed recognition as a competent expert at national and international levels.

Madikizela resigned in April 2021, after being suspended for lying about his qualifications. He resigned as Western Cape transport MEC and Western Cape DA leader. At the time, he was running for the Cape Town mayoral position. Sources said Madikizela was pushed to resign after being given an option to either be chopped from the provincial Cabinet or to vacate the position voluntarily. His close allies said he had chosen to leave instead of being "further humiliated".

Herron said:

The fact that the Minister of Public Service and Administration reduced the level of appointment to level 3, where he will now earn R1.7 million, instead of R1.9 million, is cold comfort and exposes the special advisor dispensation as [being] open to abuse.

Herron said the fact that there was no requirement that the special advisor should actually have a qualification to provide the special advice meant that these highly paid positions could be used for political favours.



ANC leader in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore said the party welcomed Dlodlo's decision.

"This is another example of the DA callously using black people. We are happy the minister declined to appoint Madikizela at the R2 million level. Winde must explain to the legislature why he submitted an application for level 4 to Minister Dlodlo," he said.

Winde's spokesperson, Cayla Murray, denied allegations that the minister had intervened.

"The normal process was initiated by the Premier's Office in terms of the Dispensation for the Appointment and Remuneration of Special Advisors, as issued by the Department of Public Service and Administration," she said.

In this case, Murray added, the minister had approved the appointment on a level 3 salary.

"This is advice that we will accept, in adherence to the role of DPSA (Department of Public Service and Administration) in this regard, which advises on the proposed salary levels of all special advisors countrywide. No appointment has been made as yet," she said.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.