Former Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela wants his post back

After stepping out of the political scene amid a qualifications controversy about two years ago, former DA leader and Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is throwing his name in the hat for the party's provincial leader post.

Flanked by DA members on Wednesday, he told the media at a briefing at the Colosseum Hotel in Century City that he was making a political comeback.

He said he was responding to the call from many DA members to avail himself to lead the province again.

Madikizela said he was excited about the work they would do toward the 2024 general elections, and that the DA would make history by becoming part of a new government.

"I want to be part of that history. All the polls are indicating that no party will get an outright majority, so we need leaders who understand what is at stake, who can relate to the majority of this country and who have the political maturity to make this watershed moment possible," he said.

He said he wanted to add value to SA politics, not only because of his experience but because of his understanding of the political environment the country has found itself in.

He said:

We need to build trust, establish a strong emotional connection with people of South Africa and demonstrate that we fight for them and not against the governing party.

Madikizela resigned in April 2021 after he was suspended for lying about his qualifications.

He admitted that he did not finish his BCom degree but added that it was not a requirement for political office.

He resigned from as the Transport MEC and as Western Cape DA leader but remained a member of the party.

Madikizela is likely to compete with current provincial DA leader Tertius Simmers for the provincial leadership position.

However, Simmers did not want to divulge whether he would run or not.

"A number of our structures have approached me to avail myself, however it must be noted that DA internal processes directs that our candidate nominations open on 11 September."

"Any responsible potential candidate would comply with party directives, and only wilful disregard for discipline, or ignorance of directives can prompt announcements at this time. Leaders, and those aspiring to position are held to a higher standard. Those aspiring to lead must themselves comply with party directives," he told News24.

Presiding officer for the provincial congress Desiree van der Walt said: "The DA Western Cape provincial congress is scheduled for 11 November 2023. We are in the 'prep' phase and the process to elect new leadership will start in due course in accordance with our regulations."



