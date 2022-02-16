Former Wits player Charles Yohane gunned down after e-hailing trip, Bolt condemns 'heinous' act

Former Amazulu and Bidvest Wits soccer player Charles Yohane was found dead on the side of the road on Saturday night.

Yohane was working as a Bolt driver and had completed a trip.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Yohane, who represented his country Zimbabwe and played in the 2004 African Nations Cup, played for Amazulu and Bidvest Wits between 1996 and 2006. It was at the Clever Boys that he made his mark, making over 200 appearances for the club.

He had been working as a driver on the Bolt e-hailing platform at the time of his death.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said that police were called to the scene by a member of the public after they noticed someone lying on the pavement on the Soweto Highway in Meadowlands.



"On arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was certified dead by paramedics. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder was opened for further investigation," said Masondo.

Gareth Taylor, Bolt's SADC regional manager, said that Yohane had completed a trip on the evening of his death.

"Bolt is disheartened by this heinous and senseless act, and unequivocally condemns any violence of any form directed towards e-hailing drivers because it believes that every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of death or injury," said Taylor.



Taylor said that their safety team had been activated and would cooperate fully with the police. He said that crimes against e-hailing drivers were a national issue of great concern, adding that Bolt was actively engaging with national, provincial and local government as well as police to improve the safety of drivers.

Former Zimbabwe left-back Charles Yohane has been killed in South Africa at the age of 48.



"Bolt is continuously developing safety features and tools that have a real impact on addressing drivers' safety concerns. This includes a partnership with Namola via an in-app integrated SOS emergency button that shares the driver's details and location with Namola's 24/7 call centre and then deploys private security and emergency services immediately," he said.

Masondo pleaded with anyone with information on the incident to contact the police.