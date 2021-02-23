Former YoTV presenter Jeza bags 6 distinctions for matric

Former SABC 1 YoTV presenter Mijeloyamanzi "Jeza" Nqoma, from East London, has aced her matric exams.

Former SABC 1 YoTV presenter Mijeloyamanzi "Jeza" Nqoma, from East London, has aced her matric exams with six distinctions.

She became the third top performer at the prestigious St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria.

Some will remember the 18-year-old for her short appearances in the popular kiddie’s programme YoTV in 2014 and 2019.

The St Mary's DSG girls' school attained a 100% pass rate, with 96% bachelor’s degree passes.

Nqoma was one of 12 024 full time candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate through the IEB in 2020.

The former Clarendon pupil from Nahoon in East London, said she planned to study Law at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Asked to give advice to the 2021 matric class, Nqoma said: "The best advice I can give to 2021 matric learners is to begin your matric year with the end in sight. Achieving your academic goals in your final exams will not happen overnight. In fact, you will have to gradually and consistently work towards them from the start.

"I also encourage them not to be discouraged by failure or disappointment during the course of their matric year. Remain resilient through any hardships and use them as means to improve. Always aim for progress and not perfection. And most importantly, REST BAFWETHU!!!"

So how did she achieve the sterling results?

Results

"Following my prelims, although I was content with my results, I was not entirely satisfied because they were not where I knew they could be. Going into my finals, I then decided to restrategise and construct a study plan that would ensure my maximum productivity."

She said:

"I made study notes for each of my subjects and then proceeded to studying for them in gradual bits. I also completed a past paper per section I had studied, to ensure that I fully understood all of my work. Lastly, I took frequent study breaks in order to properly recharge for my upcoming study sessions."

Nqoma said she also took part in a number of extracurricular activities.

For the past two years, she played in her school’s netball first team and was selected as part of the U18 Tshwane D4 District Netball Team.

The season was cut short due to Covid-19. The busy pupil was also part of the St Mary’s Singers school choir.

"I was also awarded a number of cultural standards for my contributions in my school’s drama department and was further awarded the Dramatic Arts prize for the highest IEB final practical mark in my class. In my matric year, I also assumed a top leadership position as Head of House (St David)," she said.